Modular Drop Box is a prefab portable suite for stays in nature

"Glamorous camping", also known as camping out of doors in style, or at least a step above the tent -- is gaining popularity worldwide as more people are choosing to enjoy places of natural beauty, but with some of the comforts of home. Aiming to provide a mini-eco-hotel suite for natural spots, Spanish design studio In-Tenta created this modular, prefab micro-cabin that is built off-site and can be placed on sites without the need for a foundation, minimizing its environmental impact.

The Drop Box micro-cabin is part of the studio's collection of modular hotel suites of the same name, coming in different sizes, models and materials, but all made with the intent of easily inserting a module for comfortable, compact habitation in nature.

© In-Tenta

© In-Tenta

© In-Tenta

Made with lightweight materials like wood and designed with ease of transport in mind, the Drop Box cabin features an outdoor terrace, a bedroom (or two, with a bunk bed for children, depending on the model), and a bathroom with a panoramic shower providing a great full view (let's hope guests are not too shy).

© In-Tenta

© In-Tenta

© In-Tenta

We like how both ends of the cabin are open out to the view, helping to connect the cabin's interior with whatever surroundings it's placed in. Details are a bit scarce on how the cabin is heated, powered, insulated and how water and waste are handled, not to mention how much one module might cost, but the design might nevertheless afford some nice ideas for do-it-yourselfers out there. To find out more, visit In-Tenta.

[Via: Uncrate]