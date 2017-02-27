Compact all-in-one kitchen unit hides stove, fridge and dishwasher (Video)

Kitchens are one of the main hubs of any home, especially if you like to cook and entertain. In a small space, this isn't as easy to do, especially if you would like to have the basic appliances like a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. But what if all these were miniaturized and made to fit an all-in-one unit, such as this sleek design being offered by Swiss company Kitchoo? Take a look:

© Kitchoo

Multifunctionality is one of the key features of the Kitchoo, which means "good omen" in Japanese. The top has a sink and a two-burner induction stove, but the sink's faucet can be pushed down, and two lids flipped down so that both are covered, in order to create an extra table surface for working or eating on. This extra bit of functionality gives the Kitchoo an advantage in tiny spaces.

© Kitchoo

© Kitchoo

Kitchoo/Video screen capture

Underneath and to the left, there are is a storage drawer for plates, cups and utensils.

Kitchoo/Video screen capture

Under that is another drawer, which in the basic model, is just another drawer; in the more full-featured model, there is a mini-dishwasher.

Kitchoo/Video screen capture

To the other side, one can either have a cabinet in the basic model -- or for the higher-end option, you can have a mini-fridge, or even a mini-washing machine.

© Kitchoo

© Kitchoo

Kitchoo/Video screen capture

The best thing about the design is that it's modular and flexible, so you can switch out appliances for other features if you don't need, say, a dishwasher. It also comes in different finishes -- dark oak, light oak and white -- which can be switched up too. Even the sink placement can be swapped to the other side, but all of them close up neatly into a compact volume. The only downside is that it is still yet to be available in the United States, though the company does sales in Europe and in the Middle East. Prices start at USD $3,483 up to $4,645, depending on which options are selected. For more information, visit Kitchoo.