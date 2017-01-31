Stair of the week dominates Copenhagen science museum

We do the stair of the week because they are a critical part of active design, a way to get a little exercise instead of hopping on the elevator, and because for so long they have been hidden away in corners, drab and boring.

This one, by Danish architecture firm CEBRA, is anything but drab and boring and hidden. It in fact dominates the atrium of the newly renovated Experimentarium museum in Copenhagen. It is 100 meters or 328 feet of swirly copper and steel. From Architizer:

Visitors are welcomed into the facility by a massive staircase shaped in the form of a DNA helix structure. The staircase is made up of 160 tons of steel and coated in 10 tons of copper. The design engulfs the atrium, leading visitors up to all four floors of the museum and its 11,500 square meters [123,800 square feet] of 16 exhibition spaces — twice as much provided by the old site.

© CEBRA via Architizer

The staircase brings a better internal flow and creates coherence between floors while also affirming the center’s scientific focus, according to the architects. “The stairs are an abstract version of the DNA strand’s structure,” said CEBRA Founding Partner Kolja Nielsen. The project also added a large roof terrace, café with a picnic area, a convention center and learning facilities.

© CEBRA via Architizer

This is a serious stair, and no doubt helps generate "a vibrant, attractive and inspiring gathering place for people to explore the ever-developing world of science and technology" as the architects suggest. More images in Designboom.