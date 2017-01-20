Stair of the week is a multifunctional chameleon in small family apartment

Most of us see stairs as something to use in order to go up or down a floor. But with a dash of creativity, especially in a small space, they can mean so much more, as seen in this clever renovation of a small apartment for a family of four by Danish architecture and design studio Spacon & X.

Seen over at Designboom, the tight quarters in the existing living space meant that the new stair design had to incorporate storage -- a space-saving strategy we see often in tiny houses. With a glass wall to one side, the stair acts as both as a semi-partition and as a connector of spaces: part of it becomes a bench for the dining table, another part folds up to become the kitchen counter, creating an impression of seamlessness and ultimately bringing the whole space together.

© Spacon & X

© Spacon & X

© Spacon & X

© Spacon & X

© Spacon & X

Upstairs, the bedroom features a Murphy bed that folds away to create more usable space during the day -- and what an intriguing design it is, with canopy-bed-like volume defined by mirroring and storage nooks above.

© Spacon & X

© Spacon & X

The kids' bedroom functions as a playroom for climbing around in, and includes these convenient rolling components that hide away a desk and more.

© Spacon & X

We haven't shown the living room, but there are a number of lovely, multi-purposed design ideas here with a unique bit of flair, showing that sometimes, a stair can be much, much more. For the rest of the images, head on over to Designboom and Spacon & X.