Coworking space features 1,000 plants for a healthier, open plan office

Adding green plants to offices not only enlivens what might otherwise be dull and sterile spaces, but has also been proven to increase productivity, lowing stress and improving morale. Spanish firm SelgasCano (previously) obviously got the memo, sprucing up this new, open-plan co-working space in Lisbon, Portugal with 1,000 plants of varying sizes, creating a space that not only looks vibrant, but also helping to purify the air and dampen background noise.

© SelgasCano

© SelgasCano

Seen over at Designboom, the Second Home Lisboa co-working space is located in a steel-framed building that dates back to 1892. Once historically a market, there is still a large supermarket in operation on the ground floor, which the 12,000-square-foot co-working space overlooks. The design concept focuses on creating a more "domestic" feel, using a diversity of different chairs, tables with an organically curving form, with the plants themselves giving a bit of visual privacy amongst members.

© SelgasCano

Architect Lucia Cano explains the layout, which also includes an advanced radiant heating and cooling system:

Two completely different spaces have been created in the given L-shaped plan: the main working space where the long table sits, and the café lounge area. Both designed to be distinct and even opposite spaces: one for people to work and another for people to relax, talk and unwind. Each space with a totally different ambience and personality.

© SelgasCano

© SelgasCano

In addition to the open-plan work space that can host other events, members have access to private meeting rooms, a café, a library, as well as the extra perk of a "surf bus" that can shuttle members to the beach before and after work.

© SelgasCano

Thanks to technology and changing ideas about work, the notion of flexible workspaces, finding work-life balance and the gig economy is gaining traction around the world. Many co-working spaces are offering perks by installing gym equipment, climbing walls, playground nets and gaming consoles to attract new members. No word on how they keep all these plants watered, but for plant-loving location-independent workers, this particular space may be just be the right antidote to the cookie-cutter office interior. More over at Designboom and SelgasCano.