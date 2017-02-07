All-in-one cube is 'room within a room' that hides bed, bike, closet & office

For many people living in dense urban centres, making the most out of a small living space is a daily necessity. While paring down one's possessions and decluttering is one way to go, another strategy is to choose furniture that has multiple uses, and to stack and consolidate things up. German designer Nils Holger Moormann takes this tack in this clever design for an all-in-one unit that incorporates a bed, a bike rack, a reading nook, an eating area, a walk-in closet, storage and more.

Built in collaboration with the B&O Group, Moormann calls this polyvalent prototype the Kammerspiel (translated as "intimate theatre"). It is intended as a space-saving design for those living in small apartments, says Moormann:

At a time when affordable living space is becoming scarce and the grand opera is not always possible, a Kammerspiel – or intimate theatre – can be a fitting alternative. It's a room within a room, condensing enough features and space to take the airiness of the rest of the apartment into consideration.

The volume of the cube lofts the bed up, giving a bit more privacy in this studio apartment. The stairs leading up to the bed are conveniently lit and have storage drawers hidden in them -- one common strategy to save space and to hide clutter.

© Nils Holger Moormann

Other functions like eating working and reading each occupy their own side, with the walls of the cube serving as surfaces to divide up an otherwise open space, and also serving as storage for books, dishes and more. Parts of the cube fold down to create useful furniture, like the blackboard on the kitchen side that can be transformed into a dining table.

© Nils Holger Moormann

© Nils Holger Moormann

© Nils Holger Moormann

© Nils Holger Moormann

Not only does it keep one's wheels out of the way, but the bike rack also doubles as a kind of display.

© Nils Holger Moormann

Little built-in display cases for one's prized treasures gives the otherwise plain form a bit of visual interest.

© Nils Holger Moormann

Inside the volume, there's shelving and hooks for all kinds of domestic bric-à-brac, outdoor gear and boatloads of beverages.

© Nils Holger Moormann

© Nils Holger Moormann

© Nils Holger Moormann

© Nils Holger Moormann

Minimalist in style and boasting a lot of intriguing ideas, this multifunctional unit squeezes a lot of useful things into a small space, and shows that a tiny space doesn't have to be a inconvenience. With a bit of creative design, one can turn it into a comfortable, functional place to call home. To see more, visit Nils Holger Moormann.