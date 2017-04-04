Bicycle Bridge zips over school and around park

How long will it take Dafne Schippers to run across the new Dafne Schippers Bicycle Bridge in Utrecht? She does the hundred meter in 10.9 seconds, and the bridge itself is 110 meters (360 feet), but then there is the long and winding ramp. One would think that a bridge named after a runner would be straight and fast, instead of wandering all over the place.

But it is the ramp that is the really interesting part, wandering over the roof o a school and around a park. The architect is quoted in Inhabitat: “In one fluid movement, the cycle route, park, and school are brought together to form a cohesive whole of infrastructure, architecture, and landscape.”

Next Architects have done a few interesting bridges that have been shown on TreeHugger, and unlike the last one in Changsha, China, this one looks very much like the rendering. None of the bridges we have shown go straight from A to B, but this one is particularly circuitous. I think if I was a pedestrian I would be a bit cranky going that extra distance, when a stair could take me straight up.

The engineers at ARUP say it will save a lot of travel time for 11,000 cyclists per day. They explain:





Its deck is suspended 9m above the water, the highest point stretching almost 35m above the water. At the same time, it seamlessly fits into its environment, which is defined by the existing densely built district at one side of the canal and Leidsche Rijn on the opposite bank. On the Leidsche Rijn side, one pylon forms a powerful landmark, whilst on the school side, a smaller pylon links up with a row of trees and welcomes cyclists with an open gesture.



Dafne Schippers will be officially opening the bridge in May, hopefully with a quick 110 meter dash.