What’s your sleep animal … wolf, lion, bear or dolphin?

Yet another quiz to tell you what you are.

I always marvel at how we humans love to have our personalities and behaviors neatly defined by some random categorization. Like for instance, my 19th century author is Edith Wharton, my spiritual tree is the elm, and while I was hoping to be Debbie Harry, the rock star quiz informed me that I am actually, um ... Phil Collins. It’s as if by fitting our unique personalities into one of a number of tidy slots, all the answers to the mysteries of us being us will be revealed.

Which is why I initially balked at the latest “What’s your ______?” quiz to whizz past my radar. But could this one, “What’s your sleep chronotype?” be different? While I picture many of the quizzes of this ilk being built by content-generating interns spinning on a hamster wheel somewhere, this one is in support of the book “The Power of When: Discover Your Chronotype,” written by clinical psychologist and sleep specialist Michael Breus. The premise of the book is that we all have internal clocks determined by genetics that lead us to better and worse times for doing things. It's relevant here because working with your body is a logical component of holistic health – and maintaining good health is an important part of living sustainably.

Breus divides the types by animal; wolf, lion, bear or dolphin.

The Power of When via Metro/Screen capture

Normally I might have glossed over this as another marketing trick meets self-help book. But the truth is I know that I have a distinct clock that, for example, makes me wake up easily, unable to exercise after 11:00 a.m., and closes shop on my capacity for critical thinking by 9:00 p.m. – though I know plenty of people who perform best on an opposite schedule.

The other part is … the animals. We’ve been using birds to describe our schedule personalities at least since Shakespeare began referring to nocturnally oriented people as night owls – as well as proverbs about the excellent worming afforded to the birds who are early. Maybe there's something to identifying with other animals?

According to Breus, learning your chronotype will give you the power to know when to, among other things, have the best sex, nap, ask for a raise and get it, and even "pig out and metabolize everything at warp speed." Which sounds great! But all I really want to know is what will being Phil Collins do for me ... ?

Anyway. Find out more here if you're interested. It's time for this lion to "brainstorm and journal."