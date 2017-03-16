The health benefits of herbs

Learn what 9 of the most common herbs can do to boost your health and wellbeing.

Herbs are potent little plants. Their roots, flowers, leaves, and stalks can help with a variety of health concerns, such as warding off colds, strengthening bones, regulating blood pressure, and reducing inflammation. Herbs can induce relaxation, energize, and aid with digestion. The following infographic explores the healing power of 9 common herbs, and will hopefully inspire you to incorporate these into your diet more regularly.

herbs infographic 1© Fairmont

herbs infographic 2© Fairmont

herbs infographic 3© Fairmont

Original source: Fairmont (used with permission)

Related on TreeHugger.com:

Tags: Diet | Health

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW

WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK

treehugger slideshows