5 benefits of a night shower, including improved sleep

Trade the morning shower for one before bed for better sleep and more.

While some people may find the prospect of starting the day without a shower a bit daunting, there’s a lot to be said for washing at night. Especially if you have trouble sleeping.

A recent article at Time.com extolls perhaps the single best virtue of PM showering, noting that if you want to improve your sleep, showering at night is the way to go. “Experts say there's evidence that a night shower can help you drift off,” Abigail Abrams writes, “if you time it just right.” But there’s more good than just good sleep that can come from a moonlight shower. Consider the following:

1. Improved sleep

But first things first, better sleep. Abrams explains that body temperature is a key component in regulating circadian rhythm, the inner clock that tells the body when to feel sleepy or bright-eyed. Researchers have found that warming your body can help bring on sleep as long as there’s enough time to cool down afterward. While the studies were examining baths, a 20-minute shower would work the same, says Shelby Harris, director of behavioral sleep medicine at New York’s Montefiore Medical Center. Just be sure to aim for the circadian sweet spot and finish your shower about an hour and a half before you go to bed.

2. A clean bed

Do you really want to sleep with all the grime-sweat-germs you picked up during the day? Showering before slipping between the sheets promises you won’t be stewing all night with the things you gathered all day.

3. Reduced laundry

How often do you launder your pajamas and sheets? However often it is, you can do it less frequently if you are not introducing a dirty body into them every night.

4. Better skin

Washing your face before bed is not exclusive to showering, but doing them together makes it much easier. According to the National Sleep Foundation , washing your face before bed helps reduce breakouts, improves your moisturizer’s efficacy, helps prevents wrinkles and lessens your chance of eye infections.

5. An improved morning routine