NYC will get its first zero-waste store this spring, thanks to Lauren Singer

Singer, the mastermind behind 'Trash is for Tossers', wants to make waste-free living as easy and accessible as possible.

In 2014, Lauren Singer invited TreeHugger to take an exclusive tour of her zero-waste apartment. The result was a beautiful slideshow revealing her spacious cupboards and drawers, plastic-free utensils, and uncluttered fridge filled with Mason jars. Over the past several years, Singer has gone on to achieve zero-waste fame with her blog, Trash is for Tossers, her inspiring TED talk, and a YouTube channel full of practical tips. She has also launched a natural laundry detergent company called The Simply Co.

Now Singer is on to another interesting project. Together with Daniel Silverstein, a fashion designer who utilizes discarded fabric to make clothes, she is opening a pop-up zero-waste store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, from May till July. Called Package Free, its goal is to provide New Yorkers with the tools they need for trash-free living -- or, as the tagline says, to be able to "think outside the box," quite literally. If the pop-up proves successful, it could turn into a permanent store in the future.

“What Daniel and I have realized through trying to live a zero-waste lifestyle is that the lifestyle itself is really easy. But finding all of the tools you need requires effort, time, and a bunch of different websites,” Singer told Mind Body Green.

There are some great websites (such as Life Without Plastic) that offer a variety of zero-waste tools, but nothing beats being able to see and try products in person, and connecting with others who are interested in adopting this new lifestyle. The store will include an area for DIY classes, such as clothing repair, soap-making, and homemade pasta, and Singer and Silverstein will be around to answer questions and give advice.

Most zero-waste stores that exist in Europe, particularly France, and in Canada are food retailers that allow reusable containers. Singer’s and Silverstein’s store takes it to the next level by selling all the tools needed for zero-waste living in one place – everything from toothbrushes and compostable dental floss to food storage bags and kitchen utensils.

If you're in NYC before July, then check it out and let us know what you think! Opening May 1st at 137 Grand Street, Brooklyn.

Check out this recent video from Singer’s blog, which reveals all the non-recyclable, non-compostable trash she’s collected over the past four years: