Yuck! Subway's chicken is only 50 percent meat

DNA tests revealed that the chicken used in Subway sandwiches is far more adulterated than the chicken used by other fast food chains.

The chickens are really coming home to roost for fast-food restaurant Subway. The sandwich chain enjoys a loyal following of clients wanting healthy-ish fast meals, but a recent investigation by CBC’s Marketplace revealed that the chicken used in Subway’s sandwiches is only 50 percent chicken.

DNA testing showed that meat used in the Oven Roasted Chicken Sandwich and the strips used in the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki contain only 53.6 and 42.8 percent chicken, respectively. Soy protein, seasonings, and a ton of sodium make up the rest of the ‘chicken’ product.

© Subway -- The Sweet Onion Teriyaki Chicken sandwich with strips containing less than 43 percent chicken DNA

This occurs through a process called ‘restructuring,’ which is common in the fast food industry. As CBC reports:

“Smaller pieces of meat or ground meat are bound together with other ingredients to make them last longer, taste better, and ‘add value’ – restaurant speak for cheaper.”

Other major Canadian fast food chains, however, do not resort to such drastic restructuring as Subway. A&W’s Chicken Grill Deluxe contained an average of 89.4 percent chicken DNA; McDonald’s Country Chicken Grilled, 84.9 percent; Tim Hortons’ Chipotle Chicken Grilled Wrap, 86.5 percent; and Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich, 88.5 percent.

The researchers knew that no piece of chicken would measure 100 percent pure chicken DNA, since the process of seasoning, marinating, and processing meat reduces that somewhat; only an “unadulterated piece of chicken from the store should come in at 100 percent.” But Subway’s numbers were so extreme that an additional five biopsies were done on each of Subway’s two products to confirm the findings.

"On the whole, Marketplace's testing revealed that once the ingredients are factored in, the fast food chicken had about a quarter less protein than you would get in its home-cooked equivalent. And overall, the sodium levels were between seven and 10 times what they would be in a piece of unadulterated chicken."

Subway has protested the findings, stating it “cannot confirm the veracity of the results of the lab testing”:

“Our chicken strips and oven roasted chicken contain 1 percent of less of soy protein. We use this ingredient in these products as a means to help stabilize the texture and moisture… We will look into this again with our supplier.”

In the meantime, clients are unimpressed, saying it’s misleading to call it chicken, and that it’s not the healthy, clean protein source that it’s thought to be.

These test results certainly do no favors for a company still trying to recover from the “yoga mat chemical” scandal a few years back.