Eat a rainbow: The benefits of colorful foods

The following infographic explains the health benefits of colorful fruits and vegetables.

Nutritionists tell us to eat fruits and vegetables of many different colors in order to get a wide range of nutrients, but do you know what those nutrients actually are or what they do for your health? This fun, informative infographic has lots of specific facts and tips that will inspire you to fill the fruit bowl and crisper and get munching.

© Swissotel (used with permission)

