Tokyo's Nagakin tower goes tall and goes wood

TreeHugger has been covering the imminent demolition of Kisho Kurokawa’s Nagakin tower in Tokyo since 2007, and it is still standing, and still under threat. But the little plug-in tiny houses continue to be an inspiration to many architects and urbanists.

Now Designboom shows an entry to the City above the City competition (which is all about wood construction) by Klaudio Muça and Ani Safaryan that builds on the principles that Kurokawa established. He was a metabolist, part of a movement that “fused ideas about architectural megastructures with those of organic biological growth.” So it is logical that his successors would design their expansion of the building in wood, an organic, biological and growing material.

© Klaudio Muça and Ani Safaryan via Designboom

In The Architecture of Metabolism: Inventing a Culture of Resilience, Meike Schalk writes:

Envisioning a utopia of resilience, Metabolist architects employed biological metaphors, recalled technoscientific images, and evoked the notion of a recreatable genetic architecture in vernacular forms. They strove to mediate between an urbanism of large technical, and institutional infrastructures and the individual freedom with an architecture of customized cells and adaptable temporary configurations of dwellings, which could expand and shrink according to need.

© Klaudio Muça and Ani Safaryan via Designboom

The Metabolists did this in the sixties, but the idea of adaptability, expanding and shrinking dwellings, temporary configurations is something that we talk about every day on TreeHugger, from tiny houses to transformer furniture.

Klaudio Muça and Ani Safaryan, with their idea for Metabolism 2.0, are mixing some of the most interesting ideas of the sixties with modern technologies, densities and of course, materials. Everything old is new again. More images in Designoom.