Superspace Architects propose an inhabited aqueduct for Istanbul

A few hundred years ago, a lot of people lived and worked on bridges; we have covered a few inhabited bridges in TreeHugger. Now Turkish architecture firm Superspace is proposing to inhabit an aqueduct built by the Roman emperor Valens back in the 4th century.

© Superspace

The architects write that the old aqueduct “has lost its significance and functionality after technological and infrastructural advancements”, i.e. piped water. So they propose building a promenade “with overlapping the fabric of wood and stone, oldie and newbie, history and future, hard and soft, have and light and ultimately generating an alternative elevated life.”

© Superspace via Designboom

The project won second prize in an architectural competition, and when you get past the architectese, is in fact a very interesting scheme. Building out of wood keeps it light, so it is made of Kurto LVL, which is a type of beam or column built up out of plywood veneers, but much thicker, up to 3-1/2 thick. Manufacturer Metza wood claims it is strong enough that they could build the Empire State Building out of it. Superspace is not going nearly so high.

© Superspace

The exteriors are noted as being heat-treated wood; I suspect that they mean what is called Thermally modified wood in North America. Heat treating is used to kill bugs in pallets; thermally modified wood is heated at high temperatures in the absence of oxygen and chemically changed, becoming much more durable. It also becomes a darker colour as shown on the renderings.

© Superspace via Designboom