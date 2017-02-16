Nokia is relaunching its most iconic dumbphone

A few years ago I wrote about a surprising trend that was gaining traction. While it seemed that most people were clamoring for the newest smartphones, there was actually a growing group of people who were giving them up or avoiding them altogether, creating a huge market for old school cell phones from the early 2000s.

Cell phone resellers were seeing a surge in purchases of vintage, simple cell phones that were a decade old. Some classic models were even going for close to $1,000. Those phones may not be able to perform a lot of tasks, but they had long battery lives, were almost impossible to break and they didn't have you itching to check your phone every 30 seconds.

It seems that the dream of the early 2000s is still quite alive. Nokia has announced that it will be relaunching its most iconic dumbphone from that era, the 3310. You probably recognize it. Heck, you probably even owned it.

The 3310 was an extremely popular cell phone. After its original launch in 2000, it went on to sell over 100 million units. It was a classic candy bar structure that fit in your palm and not only let you make calls, but also had a built-in calculator, calendar, stop watch and even some simple games.

This phone was beloved and I'm often reminded of this fact in this site's comments. Whenever there's an article about smartphones, someone chimes in about how their old 3310 is still kicking.

The new Nokia 3310 will be an updated version and it's reported that it will sell for around $60. Other than that, there aren't many details. It will be interesting to see if Nokia keeps the classic mostly as it was or if it will be a modernized version, perhaps with a better display, if nothing else.

The launch event for the new 3310, along with other models, takes place on February 26 in Barcelona and Europe will be the first to get access to the new phone. We'll keep you updated when it hits North America.