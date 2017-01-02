Time lapse video of smog moving into Beijing will take your breath away

Chas Pope, a Briton working for ARUP in Beijing, posted this on Twitter yesterday, January 1:

Now I should note that when I posted about pollution in Beijing a few years ago after a visit, a Chinese reader commented:

You should see it when they get a duststorm from Inner Mongolia! It's like a nuclear winter. Middle of the day, the sky glows yellow as the sun's rays hit the dust particles. Very eerie.

Real Time Air Quality Index/Screen capture

So we cannot be entirely sure if this is pollution or sandstorm. However when you look at the Real Time Air Quality Index There is a big bump in the PM10 index just about at the time the video has been shot, where I have added the arrow. Perhaps this is how one will soon have to dress to go outside for a run, or even a walk: