75% of Trump voters want clean energy too

I missed this survey when it came out in November, but given news that the EPA is on lockdown, Trump is making moves to advance the DAPL and Keystone XL pipelines, and Rex Tillerson will likely be our new Secretary of State, it's worth noting this rather astounding fact:

75 percent of Trump voters support taking action to accelerate the development and use of clean energy in the United States. And 61% would specifically like to see more emphasis on natural gas.

That's not all, either. An overwhelming majority of all voters (86%) strongly support policies for increased development of renewables, and this even include 72% of base GOP voters. True: There's also wide support for an "all of the above" strategy that includes nuclear and natural gas, but there's one very notable exception: coal. Even among Trump voters, 58% would like to see coal remain either where it currently is as a portion of our energy mix, or to decline in relation to other forms of energy. By contrast, a majority of Trump voters wanted more nuclear, wind, natural gas and hydro in the mix.

© Conservative Energy Network

It's important to note that the survey was conducted on behalf of the Conservative Energy Network, a group of conservatives with an explicit mission to promote clean energy and energy efficiency. It was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, one of the nation’s top GOP polling firms, and surveyed 1000 voters across the country just after the November elections.

Whether these views will do much to shape policy remains to be seen, but they are a hopeful sign that clean energy advocates can gain leverage even under a pro-fossil fuels administration. Given that post-Brexit Britain's Conservative government is still betting heavily on clean tech, there's good reason to believe that the long-term trend will continue to favor decarbonization, and certainly the continued decline of coal. What that does for President Trump's popularity in West Virginia remains to be seen...