Energy efficiency is about more than just saving money

There are lots of benefits that come from energy efficiency, but it's a hard sell sometimes, particularly when energy is so cheap. That's why this little infographic is a good reminder that it's not just about energy bills. It's from the Pembina Institute, a Canadian think tank "working to solve today’s greatest energy challenges — reducing the harmful impacts of fossil fuels while supporting the transition to an energy system that is clean, safe and sustains a high quality of life." They note that we really have to act now to build better buildings:

Buildings have long lifespans — longer than those of power plants, cars and appliances. The consequences of inefficient buildings can last generations, so we have some important choices to make today about how we build and maintain them. A bold, long-term commitment to well-built, nearly-zero-energy buildings — which create almost as much energy as they consume —will generate economic, health and environmental benefits for Canadians for years to come.

So here is their infographic pitch about job creation, comfort, resilience, and a healthier you.

© Pembina Institute