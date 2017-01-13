Multifunctional NOOK is modern single bed that adapts to your needs (Video)

We're big fans of adaptable, multifunctional, "transformer" furniture for a good reason. For one thing, having something that can adapt to the needs of the moment means that instead of buying separate desks, dressers and a bed, they might be rolled into one, saving a lot of space -- which is useful if you live in a smaller space. Another advantage is that this kind of furniture can adapt over the long term, allowing it to be used not only during childhood, but also in later years.

© Nook Bed

In collaboration with furniture company JJP, Spanish designer Carlos Tiscar has created a minimalist and multifunctional single bed that can incorporate a number of add-on accessories that increase functionality without compromising on style. It's called the NOOK Bed, designed as a modern, metal-framed canopy bed that can be adapted to suit one's tastes and needs. Watch:





NOOK The growing ones from Muebles JJP on Vimeo.





NOOK The big ones from Muebles JJP on Vimeo.





NOOK Catalogo - Catalog from Muebles JJP on Vimeo.

© Nook Bed

© Nook Bed

© Nook Bed

© Nook Bed

© Nook Bed

For younger children, safety side rails might be added; for older kids and even adults, desks, cabinets, drawers, curtains, LED lighting and bike holders can be added as needed, resulting in something that is uniquely one's own, and which can grow with the person as times change.

© Nook Bed

© Nook Bed

© Nook Bed

There's even an option for a trundle bed underneath, meaning that it can sleep two. There is a range of colours for the headboard and the cabinets, allowing the bed to match with your home's colour scheme, and it can all be assembled with an Allen key.

© Nook Bed

As Tiscar explains:

Nook, with its essential structure, available in black or white, is very robust and can be accessorized with several furniture elements without wall mounting. This converts it into a special space to sleep, study, play or relax with friends.

© Nook Bed

© Nook Bed

© Nook Bed

Conventional single beds seem a bit banal and limited next to something like this, not to mention the canopy factor that allows for a bit more privacy. No word on pricing, but this is a clever bit of modern, multifunctional design that aims for longevity and flexibility, which is always better in the long run. For more info, visit NOOK Bed.