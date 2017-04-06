Ergonomically crafted & minimalist Metis desk is full of hidden storage

Many of us have what might be called "cluttered desk syndrome". When one is pressed for time, or afflicted with a severe case of procrastination, one will tend to leave papers, books and more in an unsightly pile right on our desks, waiting to be filed away. But what ends up happening is we are even less likely to clean it up as the pile builds, the inertia of the clutter sapping our mental and creative energy.

Looking to create a desk that solves this problem, Portuguese designer Gonçalo Campos created Metis, a desk that streamlines storage in a minimalist form. "Metis" in Greek means "quality combined with wisdom and cunning", and in Greek mythology was one of the names of the Titans. Hidden storage is built right in, so there's no need for extra file cabinets or drawers around the desk -- great for the really pared-down office.

© Gonçalo Campos

© Gonçalo Campos

© Gonçalo Campos

Made for European furniture company WeWood, Campos' design has a lot of thought put into it. He says:

WeWood wanted a desk with plenty of storage. [..] After the overall concept was defined, it still needed some more detailing. We tilted the drawer's front to make it easy to seat and leave the desk. Also the top is chamfered to be comfortable on the wrists. These are small details that make a big difference. A lot of storage, comfort, and one secret drawer.

© Gonçalo Campos

© Gonçalo Campos

© Gonçalo Campos

© Gonçalo Campos

We love how there are built-in lids that flip up to expose places to stash stuff you are not working on, or just want to use to hide your clutter when guests drop by. That's in addition to the three pull-out drawers, and the convenient little cubby to hide all your cables.

© Gonçalo Campos

© Gonçalo Campos

When everything is put away, what you have is a lovely blank slate of a desk, boosting creativity and productivity, no matter the task. Metis comes in either oak or walnut; for more information, visit WeWood and Gonçalo Campos.

[Via: Design Milk]