Life-like resin & brass insect sculptures reveal the beauty of 'bugs'

Insects are one of the most numerous species on earth, with over a million known species, and possibly an estimated six to nine million existing species, and are believed to represent about half of all living organisms on Earth. But for people who love to observe insects, they can be hard to get close to, requiring plenty of patience.

But maybe you can skip the wait with Japanese artist Hiroshi Shinno's realistically detailed sculptures of fantastical insects. These remarkable works are made out of brass for the body, and topped with wings or leaves that are cast from resin and hand-painted with beautiful acrylic colours.

© Hiroshi Shinno

© Hiroshi Shinno

© Hiroshi Shinno

The Kyoto-born artist creates what are called ikimono (life/living) sculptures. Shinno's life-like works are inspired by his love and concern for nature, something which has been with him since childhood.

© Hiroshi Shinno

© Hiroshi Shinno

© Hiroshi Shinno

© Hiroshi Shinno

© Hiroshi Shinno

Many of his works start out as sketches, and are painstakingly brought to life little by little through Shinno's creative process. His presentation of his artwork also implies a rigourous, almost scientific curiosity.

© Hiroshi Shinno

© Hiroshi Shinno

© Hiroshi Shinno

These are exquisite works that evoke a delicate, rainbow-hued insectoid beauty, even if they don't exist in real life. They remind us that the real insects are just as captivating, and worthy of our attention. To see more, visit Hiroshi Shinno's website.

[Via: This Is Colossal]

