My Morning Routine offers a glimpse into how other people start their days

Every week, the site publishes a new interview, asking the same basic questions meant to inspire readers.

Have you ever wondered how other people start their days? Morning routines are usually private, witnessed only by family members, if they’re awake, and yet these routines are crucial for setting a productive tone for the rest of the day. Especially at this time of year, when mornings are cold and dark, there is something fascinating about discovering how others get out of bed each day.

This is the intriguing concept behind a website called My Morning Routine (MMR). Founded in 2012 by Michael Xander and Benjamin Spall, MMR has interviewed more than 218 people about their early-morning habits, always asking the same basic set of questions. Every Wednesday a new inspiring routine story is published online.

MMR has a statistics page that was started after completing 133 morning routine interviews. It is now updated weekly. The stats illustrate the common denominators across all interviews. Some of the key findings:

“Coffee is king among our participants, with water coming in a far-off second as our participants’ favorite drink in the morning, and nearly everybody hates email. Do you answer email first thing in the morning, or leave it until later in the day? Of all the questions we ask our participants, this is the one that never fails to stir up an emotive response.”

My Morning Routine/Facebook/via

So why read about other people’s morning routines?

Well, first of all, it’s fun. Perhaps your first impression is like mine – skeptical that such a thing could possibly be interesting; but once you get into the quick five-minute reads, each interview is so different that it’s addictive. It is, quite literally, catching a glimpse of a part of people’s lives we don’t normally see.

Second, I think many people harbor a secret desire to improve their morning routines, to get better at starting the day off right. The idea behind MMR is to inspire readers to tweak their own routines, to take bits and pieces of others’ successful routines and incorporate them into their own.