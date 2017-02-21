This awesome rotating 'ice carousel' is cut out of frozen lake with chainsaws (Video)

If you don't get out much to skate, ski, walk or ice fish, then the long, cold months of winter will be a rather boring experience holed up inside. But if winter sports aren't your thing, then maybe a jaunt on an ice carousel might cheer you up. Created on a frozen lake by cutting out the form of a circle through the surface of the ice with a chainsaw, this ingenious large-scale disc uses a solar-powered outboard boat motor to propel it into motion. Watch the fun:

Janne Kapylehto/Video screen capture

According to Business Insider, Finnish inventor Janne Kapylehto carved this delightful piece of winter fun on Lake Lohja, in the southern part of Finland. Complete with a warming hut, wood fire and some friends to share it with, the ice carousel acts like a rotating island right in the middle of the frozen lake.

Surprisingly, as Web Urbanist points out, ice circles (also known as ice discs, ice pans) do form naturally out in the wild, but are rare occurrences. When they happen, it's usually in Scandinavia or North America, but they have been documented as far south as England. It's believed that they form in the slow-moving currents in the rivers and lakes of cold climates. Some discs as large as 15 metres (49 feet) in diameter have been recorded.

Julian Colton/CC BY 1.0

So while this particular ice circle is crafted by a human and put into motion artificially, it's nevertheless quite a wondrous winter distraction that goes around... and around... and around. (Let's hope no one gets sick, frozen regurgitation is definitely not fun). As for the intrepid inventor, Kapylehto says he now plans to make a huge 164-foot ice carousel in Helsinki.