Happy Pi Day! It's a celebration of all things round

It's not rational, but it is a great American nerdy tradition, Pi Day in America, the one day of the year where the month/day/year format adds fun to our lives. The rest of the world can just be grumpy and eat something else.

The worst thing about Pi Day is how it inadvertently legitimizes America's flawed and totally illogical date format. — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) March 14, 2014

Herein we round up some of our favorite Pi Day posts.

© Tang Yau Hoong (with permission)

So why is Pi Day green? We have justified it by noting that "As Bucky Fuller would remind you, a circle encloses the maximum area per unit of perimeter, a sphere the maximum volume. It is theoretically the most efficient form," and we are all about efficiency. That's why we start with the Picycle, created by Tang Yau Hoong; it combines the efficiency (and round-ness) of the bike with Pi.

"Mr. Fuller, Why would you build a round house?"

Here is a (dare I day) roundup of round buildings, from not from A to Z but from Bucky to Yurts. More on TreeHugger

© James Lawrence Powell (used with permission)

Last year our roundup included this important Pi Chart, among other stories.

Evil Mad Scientists/CC BY 2.0

Two years ago we showed this trivot on which you can cool your pi.

Get on yer bike London/Promo image

Warren started it all in 2008 with his paean to his favorite thing that goes round, the bicycle.

In case you feel like baking, here is Kelly's recipe for Apple Pi.

via Core77/Screen capture

While we are discussing Apple Pi, you can join me as I Pi-le on Apple's new round headquarters.

