Happy Pi Day! It's a celebration of all things round

It's not rational, but it is a great American nerdy tradition, Pi Day in America, the one day of the year where the month/day/year format adds fun to our lives. The rest of the world can just be grumpy and eat something else.


Over on MNN, Melissa covered pi in great detail with 8 odd facts about pi

Herein we round up some of our favorite Pi Day posts.

picycle© Tang Yau Hoong (with permission)

So why is Pi Day green? We have justified it by noting that "As Bucky Fuller would remind you, a circle encloses the maximum area per unit of perimeter, a sphere the maximum volume. It is theoretically the most efficient form," and we are all about efficiency. That's why we start with the Picycle, created by Tang Yau Hoong; it combines the efficiency (and round-ness) of the bike with Pi.

"Mr. Fuller, Why would you build a round house?"

Wichita House© Historic Preservation Education Foundation

Here is a (dare I day) roundup of round buildings, from not from A to Z but from Bucky to Yurts. More on TreeHugger

Pie Chart Climate© James Lawrence Powell (used with permission)

Last year our roundup included this important Pi Chart, among other stories.

Pi trivot corkEvil Mad Scientists/CC BY 2.0

Two years ago we showed this trivot on which you can cool your pi.

Gemma Atkinson rides a bikeGet on yer bike London/Promo image

Warren started it all in 2008 with his paean to his favorite thing that goes round, the bicycle.

martha-pies

In case you feel like baking, here is Kelly's recipe for Apple Pi.

Apple HQvia Core77/Screen capture

While we are discussing Apple Pi, you can join me as I Pi-le on Apple's new round headquarters.

Norman Foster explains Apple Headquarters, sort of
Apple's new headquarters are a vision of the future, from 1939
Our buildings, ourselves: The difference between Apple and Google, represented by their headquarters
One Ring to Bring Them All And In The Darkness Bind Them: Apple's New Headquarters

Related on TreeHugger.com:

Tags: Holidays

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW

WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK

treehugger slideshows