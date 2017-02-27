Artist's fresh ceramic plant sculptures bloom with hundreds of petals

The natural forms found in plants can brighten up any home, but if you're not someone with a green thumb, that can be a problem if you tend to neglect them. The next best thing? Beautifully painted ceramics, like these done by Ithaca, New York artist Owen Charles Mann.

Seen over at So Super Awesome, Mann's lovely pieces consist of the repetitive, shifted placement of hundreds of little pieces, spiralling out, stacking up and blooming to form the shapes of succulents and flowers.

© Owen Charles Mann

© Owen Charles Mann

© Owen Charles Mann

© Owen Charles Mann

Either left a soft, porcelain white, or painted in calming hues of blue and green and sepia, the flowers seem realistic, as if they are still in full bloom.

© Owen Charles Mann

© Owen Charles Mann

© Owen Charles Mann

© Owen Charles Mann

© Owen Charles Mann

These works seem simple, just a repeating pattern of petals, but often in nature, great, complex beauty arises from simple things, and these eye-catching pieces are proof of that natural tendency. For more, visit Owen Mann's Facebook, and you can purchase Mann's sculptures on his Etsy store.