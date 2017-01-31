Artist's dandelion art captures fragility & resilience of plant world (Video)

Many of us will have fond childhood memories of picking up dandelion flowers when their petals have dropped. All that remains is a enticing, puffy ball of soft, little seed parachutes, just waiting for someone to blow them away so that they can be carried onto the waiting wind.

Botanical artist Duy Anh Nhan Duc plays with this childhood fascination with dandelions and other plants in his works, which are painstakingly created with care to balance between the natural forms and the artist's ordered arrangements.

© Duy Anh Nhan Duc

© Duy Anh Nhan Duc

© Duy Anh Nhan Duc

Duc explains:

I try to capture in my creations the unique allure of the plant world, to transcribe the emotions they arouse in me and to put them in the narrative that they evoke in me. Though my creations, I try to capture the unique look of natural vegetation. The works are an excuse to tell stories and to ultimately honor the plant kingdom.

© Duy Anh Nhan Duc

© Duy Anh Nhan Duc

© Duy Anh Nhan Duc

Seen up close, the works reveal the artist's patience and single-minded skill in constructing these pieces, one little tweezer-ed seed at a time.

© Duy Anh Nhan Duc

© Duy Anh Nhan Duc

Duc's solo exhibition is currently on view at Paris' Galerie Bettina until February 15, 2017. Ephemeral and understated, these artworks remind us that sometimes, even the most simple of things can hold great beauty and power -- like the fragile yet resilient dandelion seed. More over at Duy Anh Nhan Duc.

[Via: This Is Colossal]