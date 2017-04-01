Celebrating the great scoops of April 1

We are not making a big deal of April Fools Day this year because a) it's Saturday and we would rather be lolling in bed eating deep fried baby seal hearts and watching Hannity and b) this year it is indistinguishable from real life. In fact today is, as one Twitter wag noted, "the only day of the year that people critically evaluate things they find on the Internet before accepting them as true." So instead, here is a recycling of our greatest hits:

This is a special commemorative post celebrating the journalists, editors, typesetters, copy boys, researchers, archivists and unpaid interns who put together TreeHugger, and the important stories that they have coincidentally broken on April First in past years.

TALL PLASTIC: The future of building in America

© American Chemistry Council

Today the American Chemistry Council, the American High-Performance Buildings Coalition, and the Vinyl Building Council announced TALL PLASTIC, a new initiative that will let American builders construct towers, apartments, highways and all the infrastructure in the USA out of good local recyclable American plastic.

How to grow your own potato chips at home

You don't have to grow those stodgy old 'healthy' vegetables in your garden, because growing your snack foods is not only more fun, but much tastier than any rabbit food could ever be, and growing your own potato chips is a great way to get started with your own fast food garden.

Environmentalists rejoice as Agenda 21 is implemented across North America!

Agenda 21/Screen capture

Environmentalists and TreeHuggers rejoiced today with the joint announcement from Barack Obama of the USA, Stephen Harper of Canada and Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico announce the agreement to fully implement Agenda 21 throughout the three countries. The multi-trillion Amero project will ensure a greener, healthier, fairer and more equally distributed future for the 99%.

Short is the New Green

Munchkins in the Wizard of Oz/Screen capture

A new study concludes that Randy Newman was wrong; short people have every reason to live.

Short people simply take up less space. They fly economy and don't feel squished. They eat happy meals and don't feel hungry. And as Randy Newman correctly points out, "They got little cars that go beep, beep, beep."

The Battle of the Sidewalks: Pedestrian-On-Pedestrian Crashes Increasing

Carnage on New York City sidewalks is increasing due to pedestrian-on-pedestrian collisions. TreeHugger notes that few are wearing helmets or reflective clothing and many are talking on phones.

We Introduce WeeHugger

Ever wonder what TreeHugger founder Graham Hill is doing now? Here is a sneak peak at his new babyblog.

China Reveals Plans for Green-Colored "Suburb City"

China plans a Green Leap Forward with a new building certification called LEAD, or Leadership in Environmentally-Friendly Appearance and Decoration.

Who can forget the Earthquake and Fire Proof Floating Houses Coming to Los Angeles



"We're going to zone the skies above Los Angeles for floating buildings," said city planning spokesperson Z. Rowe Gees. "These structures, called Strat-Houses, will be modeled after the old dirigibles, over a thousand feet long. Unlike zeppelins such as the Hindenburg, they will not be carried aloft by explosive hydrogen. The Strat-Houses will be supported by nacelles filled with helium."

LEED has unveiled a new level of certification, Protactinium.

In order to qualify for the standard, building designers must commit to a lifetime of celibacy and staff the building exclusively with doe-eyed orphans from third world countries. The building must be a net CO2 sink, producing more oxygen than it consumes. Any bamboo used in construction must be certified panda-free. In the event that straw bale construction is used, the straw must be free-range, sustainably harvested straw.

It is important to remember that slow and local food is deeply embedded within traditional ways of life. One of the earliest and most important documentaries on local food and cultural practices was the famous 1957 Panorama documentary by cameraman Charles De Jaeger and producer David Wheeler on the Alpine spaghetti harvest. This classic was one of the first studies of the importance of climate (there was a really mild winter that year), culture and food, rolled into two minutes of cinematic history. Presenter Richard Dimbleby notes that 'After picking, the spaghetti is laid out to dry in the warm, alpine sun"

There has been much discussion at TreeHugger about the danger of Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) generated by cellphones, routers, power lines and microwave ovens. Some people think it is a serious issue; WIFI is banned at Lakehead University, and in Scandinavia there are cellphone-free beaches for people with electro-hypersensitivity. Clarins even makes a spray to protect your skin from it. Other people feel that it is not a problem.

Treehugger Labs wanted to determine this once and for all, and has spent the past year studying the issue. We wanted to pick a life form that would not move around a lot so that we could ensure that there were no other factors, and we are, of course, against animal testing, so we chose trees as our subject. We searched for trees that grew near power lines to see what the effect of the EMF was on the form of the tree.



This is a continuing debate in TreeHugger headquarters; questioning the boat anchor that is the modern webworker career. Many TreeHugger writers have not forgiven Graham for tying them down to computers at desks and in coffee shops when they used to take their pens and lined steno pads anywhere at any time. They yearn for the mobility and freedom that came from working at home, in the barn, in that garret in Paris, before they were tied into that insidious web. We have to ask, are computers a curse?



