Incredible artisanal cakes are decorated like mini-terrariums

Many reluctant gardeners who love plants, but don't have time to maintain fussier species, have great experiences with succulents. These drought- and fire-resistant plants are easy to take care of, and wonderful to look at. Taking that love of succulents to the next level is Jakarta, Indonesia-based artisan home baker Iven Kawi of Iven Oven. Kawi is the creator of these incredible cakes with jaw-droppingly realistic-looking succulents and flowers, made out of frosting. Now, admittedly I don't know much about baking, but these intricate decorations have to take some skill.

© Iven Oven

© Iven Oven

Kawi grew up with a mother and grandmother who were passionate bakers of beautiful cakes and cookies, from whom she learned a lot of her craft. Kawi's professional life as an artisan baker started in December 2013, when she baked some lovely holiday cookies for her daughter's class at school. Soon, people were asking how they could order more of her baked goods.

© Iven Oven

The next January, with some prodding from her husband, Iven Oven was launched out of Kawi's home in the Jakarta neighbourhood of Lippo Karawaci. To this day, she's still baking up a storm, with a team of other assistant bakers from Sydney, Melbourne, Seattle, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, and Indonesia, making all kinds of themed baked goods, from plants, to sea creatures to the conventional birthday cakes. Kawi's day starts early, at 5 AM, and she bakes all day, usually decorating up to 20 unique cakes a day.

© Iven Oven

For her cakes, Kawi says that she uses the best components she can find, with an emphasis on natural ingredients. Kawi's cakes and cupcakes all look like fantastical yet realistic environments, indeed like little terrariums, studded with multicoloured succulents and cacti, sprinkled with edible crumbs that look like sand, all almost too lovely to eat.

© Iven Oven

© Iven Oven

To see more of Iven Kawi's amazing baked goods, visit her Instagram, or if you are in the area and want to order something, head over to her website, Iven Oven.

[Via: This Is Colossal]