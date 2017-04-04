As Trump abandons climate fight, Budweiser aims for 100% renewables

It's really hard for me to understand just how much certain politicians love coal. True, it's helped get our society to where we are today. But it has done so with economically and environmentally ruinous consequences.

That's why entire countries and gigantic utilities are committed to breaking up with coal, regardless of how the short-term winds from Washington may blow.

The latest example of this comes in the form of a commitment from Anheuser-Busch InBev—the makers of Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona and more—to transition to 100% renewable electricity by 2025 at the latest. Make no mistake, this is a huge commitment. And it is a sure-fire sign that the long-term trends continue to point to decarbonization.

Specifically, say the folks at Anheuser-Busch, the switch to renewables will mean:

—A 30% reduction in the company's operational carbon footprint

—A shift of 6 terawatt-hours of electricity annually to renewable sources

—The equivalent of 400 soccer pitches worth of new solar power added to the grid

—The equivalent emissions reduction of 500,000 cars being taken off the roads

Of course, electricity consumption is just one part of the decarbonization puzzle. But hopefully, ambitious commitments like this will mean similarly ambitious efforts on other aspects of the company's organizational footprint. From greener shipping to supporting regenerative agriculture, sustainability has clearly become an ingrained (sorry!) part of brewing culture around the world.

It's good to see Anheuser-Busch InBev putting their considerable resources to work reenforcing this trend.