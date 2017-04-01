WILDLIFE EMERGENCY: Sloths in dire need of raincoats

WCS launches urgent campaign to protect the languid rainforest creatures from the rain.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has announced an emergency campaign to tackle one of the most pressing conservation issues of our time ... keeping sloths dry.

"After decades of study," the organization explains, "WCS research teams have determined that rain commonly occurs in rainforests. The sloths that live in these wet rainforests move too slowly to stay dry. And, what's more, almost no sloths own raincoats, or even miniature, sloth-sized umbrellas."

You don't go out with a raincoat or umbrella, why should they?

“Every day, sloths from across South and Central America reach critical levels of moisture saturation, ranging from lightly damp to hopelessly soaked. But we have the power to sort of stop it,” said WCS officials.



“It’s literally raining in the rainforest RIGHT NOW,” said WCS officials. “Hundreds of sloths are getting wet in the time it takes you to finish reading this sentence. Act now!”



As the forecast for rain stretches into the weekend, and the month, and well, forever (fingers crossed), it's important that as many sloths as possible be geared up quickly. With that in mind, the one-day campaign, Slickers for Sloths, ends at midnight on April 1st.

To help a sloth in need, visit WCS. (PS: Sloths don't really mind getting wet, but they can still use your help anyway.)