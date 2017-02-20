Presidents Day Survey: Who Is The Greenest President?

Happy Presidents Day! It's our not-quite annual poll, to take the temper of the times. When we first did this a decade ago, it was the most popular poll ever on TreeHugger, with thousands and thousands of votes for then sitting President George W. Bush. The comments were so politicized and so upper case- "BUSH WAS RIGHT ON EVERY BILL HE PASSED AND VETOED. HE IS PERFECTION ITSELF. I LOVE HIM. IN A MANLY WAY." I am so relieved that we now live in more civil and polite times where people don't live in their own bubbles and scream at each other.

We have traditionally included the sitting President but in fairness, he has only been at it a month, no streams have been filled with coal yet and there is still an EPA. So we have left him off.