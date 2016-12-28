Plug-and-play radiator integrates a battery to help lower electric bills

The Lancey electric space heater allows users to charge its battery during off-peak hours and use the electricity for heating during peak demand periods.

A French startup is approaching home energy storage from a bit different of an angle, and instead of merely functioning as a home battery, its product doubles as a radiator that is said to be able to help reduce heating costs by as much as 50%.

The radiator from Lancey Energy Storage is described as a plug-and-play space heater, which means that even though it integrates a lithium battery and can allow users to charge it during times of cheaper electricity, and then use that electricity when grid prices are higher, no additional wiring is necessary to install it, and it can cost up to 75% less than installing a gas heater. And since heating can account for a significant percentage of home energy use (according to Lancey CEO Raphaël Meyer, up to 67% in Europe, whereas the US puts it at about 42% in the United States, and the IEA says that almost 80% of energy demand in the buildings sector is from heating), this represents a great opportunity for both homeowners and rental property owners alike to reduce both their costs and their environmental impact.

The Lancey heater, which is said to cost about €1000 when available next year, is a 'smart' device controllable via smartphone, but it can also be considered as a part of a distributed energy storage system, which can help both residents and landlords save money, and potentially reduce the use of 'peaker plants' by utilities. The radiator is said to include a range of smart technologies, such as its infrared heating system and sensors for detecting open windows or occupants in the room, as well as a 'learning algorithm' and the ability for users to monitor their overall electric consumption.

Here's an overview of the Lancey product (in French):

"Our goal is to use the battery to store energy in peak hours and deliver during peak hours, when energy is more expensive and more polluting especially when you must restart thermal power plants in the winter." - Lancey CEO Raphaël Meyer (via Google Translate)

The radiators are predicted to be able to help 'social housing' and other building owners work with Demand Response policies to reduce peak consumption and costs, while also helping smooth out some of the intermittency issue of renewables.

For its work so far, Lancey has received several notable awards, including the Pollutec Innovation Award 2016, and the Intelligent Energy Grand Prize by EDF. The company has sold 100 of its devices to social housing landlords units, which were installed in October and will be tested over this winter. Find out more at the company website.