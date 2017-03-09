Ride a Pineapple: Fat tire two-wheeler is essentially an electric moped

The Pineapple Bike seems to be following the trend of e-bikes that are more like pedal-able mini-bikes than bicycles.

A recently launched crowdfunding campaign is offering pre-orders of a fat tire e-bike that seems to have more in common with a small motorcycle than a conventional bicycle, and which has a relatively short riding range per charge, but which could be an appropriate choice depending on the user's transport needs.

The Pineapple Bike, which is billed as a "Stylish and Affordable E-bike," and to be "your dream electric bike," looks like a moped and a dirt bike had electric babies, so if that's your thing, then by all means it's a stylish dream electric bike. But at $950 for a 250W e-bike with a top speed of 17 mph and a riding range per charge of just 16 miles, I'm not so sure it's that affordable, at least when compared with some of the other more feature-rich electric bikes already on the market. That said, the bike's 300-pound capacity and built-in rear cargo rack could make the Pineapple Bike a better choice for some uses, and the 4.25" fat tires may make for a smoother ride than some skinny-tired e-bikes.

© Pineapple Bike

The steel-framed Pineapple has a 250W rear hub motor that can be run in either pedal-assist mode or throttle mode (US only), powered by a removable 36V, 9.6 Ah battery made with Panasonic cells, which has a three hour charge time. Front and rear disc brakes provide stopping power, and an LCD display on the handlebars offers access to ride statistics and power mode options. The bike appears to be strictly a singlespeed, which could severely limit the ability to pedal manually in the event of a dead battery, considering the 50 pound weight of the bike, but it could be possible in places with few or no hills on your route.

As far as other amenities go, the Pineapple Bike is rather bare-bones, as there are no lights or fenders, but it does come with a kickstand, which is often an afterthought or an option on other bikes, and which would probably come in handy when those fat tires don't fit inside a standard bike rack for parking it. However, it's probably more fair to compare this e-bike with a moped-type of mini-bike than to a feature-rich "conventional" electric bike with a full gearset and all the bells and whistles, so perhaps the $950 price is appropriate for it.

According to the Indiegogo campaign page, the Pineapple Bike's early bird pre-order price is $500 off of the future retail price, and the creator expects to ship completed bikes to backers in July of 2017. The campaign has a rather modest goal of raising just $10,000, of which about a third has been met so far. (As always, buyer beware when considering a contribution to a crowdfunding campaign, especially one whose creator has no past history of successfully bringing a product to market.)