A picture is worth.... how to avoid the flu

TreeHugger has often discussed how cycling is good for you. However while researching a story as part of our healthy home series, and while recovering from 4 days of a really debilitating flu that still has me staggering, I came across this ad for a bicycle company, published in 1918 during the Spanish Flu crisis that killed millions.

The benefits of the exercise and fresh air are well known, but the fact that it keeps you out of the crowds, away from the coughers and the sneezers, is a definite plus.