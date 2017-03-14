Jetson is mainstreaming e-bikes with its Adventure bike

When e-bikes are available through Kohl's and Walmart, perhaps they've become normalized.

While early electric bike adopters were probably looked at a bit skeptically, we've come a long way since those days, which really wasn't very long ago at all. We've now got e-bikes with fat tires, e-bikes that fold up, fat tire folding e-bikes, e-bikes that have more in common with mopeds than with bicycles, and e-bikes that don't look like electric bikes, which means that there's probably an e-bike option for just about everyone who wants one. And in another big step forward, there are electric bikes available at mainstream retailers as well, such as the Adventure bike from Jetson.

Jetson, a Brooklyn-based electric transportation company, recently launched its Adventure model e-bike, which is now available from Walmart and Kohl's and Amazon, and at first glance, it appears to be nothing other than a conventional bicycle. However, the Adventure sports a 250W rear hub electric motor and a 36V 7.8Ah lithium-ion battery (which is concealed inside the bike's down tube), and is capable of speeds up to 20 mph and a pedal-assist riding range of about 50 miles per charge.

The Adventure model has a front suspension fork for a bit smoother of a ride, an LCD display screen, front and rear disc brakes, LED headlight, a 21-speed gearset, and has 9 levels of pedal-assist. The bike weighs in at about 42 pounds, has a rider weight limit of 300 pounds, and rolls on an all-terrain mountain bike style tire. Charge time for the Adventure is said to be between 4 and 6 hours, and the bike comes in 6 different color combinations. The full retail price on the Jetson Adventure is $1,799 at both Kohl's and Walmart, but Amazon has it listed for $1,499. Jetson Bike's website is currently undergoing a major facelift, but the new site is expected to be a "state of the art e-commerce website."