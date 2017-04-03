Italian Volt custom electric motorcycles will employ 3D printing

This startup is building electric motorcycles that can be configured as a café racer, a roadster, a scrambler, or fully custom, thanks to 3D printing.

Italian Volt (no relation to GM's Volt car) is taking electric motorcycles to a new level with its forthcoming Lacama bike, as instead of offering just one style of motorbike, or several different models, the startup will allow buyers to customize their bike with the help of 3D printing. The company isn't a johnny-come-lately to motorcycles or motorsports, as two of the three founders, Nicola Colombo and Valiero Fumagalli, set a world record a few years ago for the longest electric motorcycle journey (7691.94 miles from Shangai to Milan in 44 days), and the third, Adriano Stellino, is a designer who has worked with some big names in the field, namely Lamborghini and Bertone.

© Italian Volt

The Italian Volt Lacama, which is rumored to cost about €35K when it's launched, will have a range of about 200 km (~124 miles) per charge of its 15 kWh lithium ion battery pack, a 0-100 kph (~0-62 mph) time of 4.6 seconds, a top speed of 180 kph (~111 mph), and a curb weight of 245 Kg (~540 lb). The bike will be equipped for DC fast charging, which will reportedly allow for an 80% charge in just 40 minutes, and will come with an app (of course) to remotely monitor the charging status and to customize the riding profile, including changing the bike's torque and engine brake settings.

© Italian Volt

The Lacama will be built on an aluminum frame that the team designed in-house, and will feature a variety of performance components, but the real difference here between 'stock' electric motorcycles and this one is the ability for buyers to choose between a number of different styles and shapes of the 12 components that make up the bike's body. This aspect is made possible by the company's 3D printing service, which will allow for buyers to build the electric motorcycle style that they prefer, whether it be a café racer, a roadster, or a scrambler, or even a fully custom design.

No hard date has been set for the full launch of the Lacama, but it's expected that pre-orders of the bike will begin in the third quarter of 2017, and a contact form on the company website allows for interested parties to inquire about reservations.

h/t Gas2