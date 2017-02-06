This is what a baby sloth sounds like

Think kitten-meets-lamb in the latest installment of 'gratuitous cuteness distraction.'

If you find yourself falling down the rabbit hole of news and current events, here's a quick lifeline: baby sloths! And not just quiet baby sloths being impossibly cute, but baby sloths issuing little kitten-lamb squeaks being impossibly cute.

We've given a shout-out to baby sloth sounds before, but one really can't have enough. The sloths in this video come from Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica, the dream-job oganization that is dedicated to rehabilitating injured or abandoned sloths.

Via mental_floss via The Kid Should See This