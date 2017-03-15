Runaway ponies brave storm to frolic in the snow

Schools were closed, subway lines were suspended, the mayor urged people to stay off the roads. But that didn't keep two Staten Island ponies down. No, 9-year-old Blondie and his 5-year-old daughter Jewels, embraced their stallion spirit, slipped out through their paddock gate, and ran wild and free ... wind in their majestic manes, and sparkles surely issuing from their little pony hooves.

Winter storm Stella turned out to not be quite as wintry-stormy as expected in New York City – we hunkered down for 20+ inches and ended up with a paltry 7, all of which seemed to have been painfully delivered via tiny frozen mist missiles rather that giant fluffy snowflakes. But you think ponies care about that? No way.

Apparently, Blondie and Jewels took to the plains after Stella kindly blew their gate open around 7:00 a.m. and were eventually spotted by passersby. Robert Stasio, 50, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted the ponies breeze past his home on Retford Avenue aroun 9:30 a.m., reports the Daily News.

“I thought I was seeing things,” Stasio said. “They were just running up my block. I looked out the windows and I see these two horses, these two ponies, flying by.”

Stasio and an off-duty police officer were able to gently wrangle the ponies to safety and their owner, Julius Nasso, was found. The ponies were returned, having had their adventure they were reportedly happy to be home.

“They were happy, because they knew they were out of their environment,” Stasio said. "They went right back. They started eating their hay.”