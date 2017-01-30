Ollie the jailbreaking bobcat on the lam from National Zoo

The 25-pound lady bobcat was last seen on Monday morning.

This just in from the zoo in Washington DC (and no, we don't mean the White House ... ba dum tsh).

"A female bobcat, Ollie, has escaped her enclosure," notes the Smithsonian’s National Zoo website. "The approximately 25 lb. bobcat was last counted at 7:30 a.m. this morning by a keeper. Keepers do routine checks of all animals at the Zoo first thing in the morning. At 10:40 a.m. keepers called the bobcats for their morning feeding and Ollie did not respond. Animal Care staff conducted an immediate search and have not located the bobcat."

As of this writing, the zookeepers were trying to lure the 7-year old bobcat back to the zoo, reports the Washington Post. She may return on her own accord for food and shelter and the zoo has placed traps should she wander back. They have also closed the bobcat exhibit in case she is hiding and waiting to pounce on zoo visitors , because the bobcat will likely stay hidden from humans, reports the zoo.

Although the majestic Ollie was born in the wild, she is not considered a danger to the public. Though bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, the zoo is urging people not to approach "if she is spotted." (They actually said that, about a spotted bobcat.) And they should definitely not grab her. Also, hide the dogs, hide the cats:

"Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, but they have been known to attack pets," says zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson. She adds, that bobcats are “very elusive ... It will be very, very difficult to find her.”

Also hide the small deer and low-flying birds. According to The Post, the huge-whiskered brownish gray cats eat rabbits, squirrels, mice and small deer. "They can run fast, climb well and leap into the air to nab low-flying birds." And they hunt with extraordinary patience.

Have you seen this cat?

© Barbara Statas/Smithsonian National Zoo

Anyone who sees Ollie should call the zoo at 202-633-7362.