All of North America's 740 bird species on one glorious poster

A bird in the hand may be worth two in the bush, but nothing beats 740 of them on your wall!

I am completely smitten with the idea of being able to glimpse all of North America's fine feathered friends in a single place – and now I can! OK, so maybe they're illustrations of birds rather than the birds themselves, but how wonderful is this lovely, somewhat-obsessive poster of every bird in the land? It's not new to the market, but it's new to me and may be to you as well ... and it's not like birds go out of style. (Unless you're talking about "put a bird on it" birds, and then, well, you know.)

The genius behind this winged endeavor is Pop Chart Lab – think, book editor meets graphic designer, together hatch scheme to "render all of human experience in chart form."

© Pop Chart Lab

As described on the company's site, the poster is "the product of over 400 hours of intricate illustration work by our talented team of artists, this unabridged aviary features over 740 fair-feathered friends drawn to scale and sorted by species, covering the continent’s complete avifauna (as designated by the National Audubon Society and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology) from common sparrows, jays, and owls to rarer birds such as the Greater Sage-Grouse, the California Condor, and the Whooping Crane."

And the fruits of their labor can be yours in a 39" x 27" poster for $38.

Visit Pop Chart Lab for a zoomable version and to order.

And to get you in the mood:

Via Gizmodo